Jerry Bishop, ‘Judge Judy’ Announcer for 24 Years, Dies at 84

Jerry Bishop, the announcer for “Judge Judy” since the syndicated courtroom show’s inception, has died at the age of 84 of heart disease, a rep for the show confirmed on Friday.

“Jerry Bishop has been the voice of our program for 24 years. Everybody loved him,” Judy Sheindlin said in a statement. “He had a golden heart and generous spirit. I adored him and will miss him.”

Bishop had been with the daytime program since it debuted in 1994, a role he performed until his final days.

Born Gerald “Jerry” Blume on Oct. 19, 1935, in Hartford, Connecticut, Bishop began his career in radio journalism. Prior to joining “Judge Judy,” he worked at a number of stations in Connecticut and Los Angeles, including WDRC-Hartford, KFI, KIIS and KLAC. He became a recognized and beloved morning drive radio host in L.A. throughout the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, interviewing the likes of Frank Sinatra, Steve McQueen, and Natalie Wood. A

He moved on to doing other voiceover and commercial work, including a 15-year run serving as the voice of the Disney Channel.

“Jerry was far more than a client, he was a friend and the best friend that anybody could ever have,” said Arlene Thornton, Jerry’s agent of 35 years. “He was a prince and a mensch but he was truly family.”