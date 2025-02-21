Jerry Butler, The Impressions Singer and Chicago Politician, Dies at 85

Jerry Butler, the legendary singer who fronted The Impressions before entering a career in politics in Illinois, has died. He was 85.

The Iceman’s niece Yolanda Goff confirmed his death to the Chicago Sun Times on Friday. “He was very important to both music and to the community, and he will be missed,” she shared. “We hope the city of Chicago recognizes the legacy he leaves behind.”

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Butler died Thursday at his Chicago home. While no official cause of death has been given, the singer was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease later in his life.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, some of his most popular songs include “He Will Break Your Heart,” “Let It Be Me,” “Only the Strong Survive” and “For Your Precious Love,” just to name a few.

Butler was also notably a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners from 1986 to 2018. During his time in politics, he served as the county’s Health and Hospitals Committee chair as well as vice chair of the Construction Committee.

He is survived by sons Anthony and Randy, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Butler’s wife and fellow singer Annette Butler died in 2019.



