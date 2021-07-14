Watch ‘The Talk’ Welcome New Co-Host Jerry O’Connell: ‘We Are So Excited’ (Video)

“The Talk” on Wednesday announced Jerry O’Connell as the show’s new host, confirming TheWrap’s exclusive reporting that he would fill Sharon Osborne’s seat as host.

“It’s real exciting,” O’Connell said. “First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago. And just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are.”

“We are beyond thrilled Jerry O’Connell is our new host,” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said. “We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day. As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation.”



O’Connell, who has been a regular guest on the program, is the show’s first full-time male co-host. Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are the remaining co-hosts on “The Talk.” Carrie Ann Inaba has taken a leave of absence from the series.

Previous co-hosts on the long-running talk show include Julie Chen (who now goes by Julie Chen Moonves), Sara Gilbert, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Aisha Tyler and Marie Osmond.

Osbourne departed following an on-air spat with colleague Underwood. Since then, TV ratings for “The Talk” have declined — though the show was already in a downward Nielsen spiral this season with Osbourne.

