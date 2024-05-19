Jerry Seinfeld was the target of eight pro-Palestinian protesters at his stand-up show in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday night. One person stood up and yelled “Free Gaza!” after Seinfeld took the stage. The actor and comedian stayed level as pandemonium broke out, telling the audience, “I love a little Jew hate to spice up the show.”

The first demonstrator was almost immediately tackled and put into a headlock by another audience member after they yelled out in support of Gaza. The audience began to chant, “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” in reference to “The Jerry Springer Show.”

From there, seven other demonstrators stood up throughout the show to protest Seinfeld. They were promptly escorted out of the venue.

Seinfeld has been the target of several recent pro-Palestine demonstrations. On May 12, students at Duke University walked out of their own graduation when the actor began his commencement speech. His introduction by the school’s president was drowned out by students chanting, “Free, free Palestine.” Two of Seinfeld’s children attend the school.

The actor and comedian visited Israel in December with his family and met with families of those taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7. The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum Headquarters explained that he “told the families that he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages.”

Seinfeld has also been an outspoken supporter of Israel since the Oct. 7 attacks.