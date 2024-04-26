Jerry Seinfeld Says Bridging ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘Seinfeld’ Finales Helped His Show: ‘We’re in the Conversation Now’

When “Curb Your Enthusiasm” ended April 7, creator and star Larry David used the finale as an opportunity to bridge the show’s end with that of “Seinfeld” 25 years earlier.

The move was a good one, Jerry Seinfeld told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. “I think we’re in the conversation now for one of the better ones, when we used to be for one of the not-so-good ones,” Seinfeld said.

The comedian explained that when it comes to great series finales, one of his favorites is the closer for “Mad Men.” He added, “I thought ‘The Sopranos’ was great. ‘Bob Newhart’ was great. And ours was not thought of as great. But I think now we’re in the conversation because we connected the two TV series 25 years apart.”

“And to do that, you have to have two people playing themselves. I played myself in my show and he played himself in his show. And then you need 25 years separation. I think we’re in the conversation now for one of the better ones, when we used to be for one of the not-so-good ones,” Seinfeld said.

The two finales had a lot in common. They both starred Seinfeld, who ended up coming to David’s rescue after he pointed out that a juror was seen outside the court during the sequestering period, which caused the entire case to result in a mistrial. He and David also directly referenced the finale of “Seinfeld” the show — which showed the series’ four stars carted off to prison — and said that the ending of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” would have been better then, too.

After the finale aired, executive producer Jeff Schaffer told TheWrap, “We’re giving you the ‘Seinfeld’ finale on steroids. We’re owning that Larry’s learned nothing, so if you don’t like it, too bad, we don’t care. There was never hesitation not to do it, because it felt right.”

Elsewhere in his Vanity Fair interview, Seinfeld was asked if there was anything he’d like to do in his career he hasn’t yet done — and, of course, he was ready with an answer.

“I would’ve said stand up on a surfboard, but I’ve done it a couple times. It was 20 years ago. But that’s my only regret — I never really learned how to surf,” he said. “And I think that’s one of the most worthwhile things you could do in human life is surfboard.”

Read the interview at Vanity Fair.