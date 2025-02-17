Jerry Seinfeld Tells Instagrammer: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’ | Video

The man behind the Instagram account Subway DJ shared a video with actor Jerry Seinfeld in which the latter pointedly declared, “I don’t care about Palestine.” The video appears to have been filmed this weekend.

The man asked Seinfeld for a selfie, but was actually recording video at the time. He put up a peace sign and said, “Free Palestine.” Seinfeld, an outspoken supporter of Israel, stared at the camera as the man asked him to repeat what he said.

“Maybe?” the man asked.

“I don’t care about Palestine,” Seinfeld responded before he walked away.

The video appears to have been filmed at an event hosted by “Saturday Night Live” on Friday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

In May 2024 Seinfeld opened up about a trip he and his family took to Israel following the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7. He told Bari Weiss on her “Honestly” podcast that the trip was the “most powerful experience of my life.”

The comedian has also fired back at hecklers who have attended his shows in the months after the attacks. In June 2024 he called out to one protester, “You’re back! They’re back! The protesters are back. I missed you!”