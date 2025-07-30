Jess Glynne Slams Trump White House for Using Viral Jet2holidays Song to Promote ICE Deportations

Jess Glynne responded Wednesday to the official X account for Trump’s White House (@WhiteHouse) using her song “Hold My Hand” and its now-viral Jet2holidays ad campaign to promote ICE deportations.

Screenshotting and sharing the X post on her Instagram story early Wednesday, the Grammy-winning recording artist slammed the promo as sickening.

“This post honestly makes me sick,” she wrote. “My music is about love, unity and spreading positivity — never division or hate.”

She paired the text with two red-hot angry emojis with curse words over their mouths. See below:

Jess Glynne drags The White House for using remixed “Jet2 Holiday” sound on a deportation video:



“This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate” pic.twitter.com/sXddQEdBpB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2025

In their X post, the White House, taking part in the viral “Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday” TikTok trend, shared an image of ICE officers detaining three men with the caption: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it.”

The TikTok trend began several weeks ago as resurfaced audio of an ad campaign for British airline Jet2 began gaining traction while put to increasingly comedic and out-there video footage of vacations gone bad.

Glynne’s 2015 hit “Hold My Hand” plays over the narration from actress Zoe Lister proclaiming “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday” with the money the budget airline can save British travelers.

According to Forbes, the most-liked video of the trend (with 37.5 million likes) shows a young man opening a hotel room curtain expectantly only to reveal a tiny window.