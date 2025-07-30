Trump White House Says ‘Moronic’ Sydney Sweeney Criticism Shows Why He Won: Voters Are ‘Tired of This Bulls—t’ | Video

The White House thinks the Left’s reaction to the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans ad is “moronic,” as well as further proof as to why President Trump won the election.

Trump’s communications manager Steven Cheung called out the ongoing outrage surrounding the new campaign showing Sweeney touting herself for having great jeans – a play on the actress’ genes. Cheung posted on X that voters were “tired of this bulls–t” after some online called the ad tone-deaf, saying it celebrates Sweeney’s whiteness and thinness.

“Cancel culture run amok,” Cheung wrote. “This warped, moronic and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bulls–t.”

Many viral comments deriding the ad bring up arguments suggesting that it’s not only supposedly promoting white supremacy, but also eugenics, nazism and master race propaganda.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” Sweeney says in the ad. “My jeans are blue.”

Cheung is far from the only member of the Right to slam the reaction to the ad campaign. Megyn Kelly torched the “lunatic left” on her podcast earlier this week for the online reaction.

“She’s being called a white supremacist by people who don’t like her latest ad, which is for American Eagle,” Kelly said. “She’s advertising jeans, and yet the lunatics on the Left think she’s advertising white supremacy. This is obviously a reference to her body and not to her skin color, but the lunatic left is going to do what the lunatic left is going to do.”

She continued: “They’re upset because it’s about who gets to be the face of America’s Best Genes. They think it’s no accident that they’ve chosen a white, thin woman because you’re, I guess, not allowed to celebrate those things in any way, shape, or form. But they’re completely ignoring the reference to her body, which is the thing she’s famous for. It’s just absurd.”

