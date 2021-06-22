Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Riley Keough to Star in Thriller ‘Manodrome’

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Riley Keough will star in “Manodrome,” a thriller from South African director John Trengrove as he makes his English-language directorial debut.

“Manodrome” is being presented to buyers and financiers at the Cannes virtual market this week, and the film is described as a “nihilistic thriller” about an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder (Eisenberg) who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened. Trengrove also wrote the script.

Riley Keough will also produce through her banner Felix Culpa with Gina Gammell and Ryan Zacaria, as is Ben Giladi’s Rainmaker Entertainment. CAA Media Finance are arranging the financing and represent the film’s domestic rights.

“The Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg is in post-production on “When You Finish Saving the World” for A24, which is his directorial debut that stars Julianne Moore. Keough will next be seen in A24’s “Zola” and the Amazon series “Daisy Jones & The Six.” Adrien Brody will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” that’s playing at Cannes, and he’s also to star in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” Adam McKay’s untitled Los Angeles Lakers project, the Stephen King series “Chapelwaite” and the third season of “Succession.”

Trengrove is the director of “The Wound,” which was in the Xhosa language and was shortlisted for the International Feature race for the Oscars.

