Jesse Goins, ‘Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine’ Star, Dies at 60

Goins appeared on 15 episodes of the Discovery spinoff

| August 19, 2020 @ 10:29 AM Last Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 10:30 AM
Jesse Goins Gold Rush

Discovery

Jesse Goins, one of the miners featured on Discovery’s “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine,” has died at the age of 60.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear about Jesse Goins’ death,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

According to TMZ, Goins was on set for the show in Colorado when he was found unconscious by a crew member Tuesday night. Per TMZ, “a medic on-site administered CPR and EMTs then arrived and rushed Jesse to the hospital, but efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.”

Goins’ brother, Larry Goins, shared a photo of Goins with the “Gold Rush” cast in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Jesse loved his Gold Rush family,” he wrote. “I could never find the words to express how grateful to Dave Turin and the guys for the love they showed him. And for sharing and making sure the Lord and the Gospel was a big part of his daily life. He was in such a good place because of this. Love you guys.”

“Dave Turin’s Lost Mine,” a spinoff of Discovery’s flagship “Gold Rush” series starring fan-favorite “Dozer Dave” Turin,  premiered in 2019. Goins appeared on 15 episodes of the series across its two seasons.

