Jesse Williams Joins ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Pilot at Hulu

Jesse Williams has joined the cast of Hulu’s “Olga Dies Dreaming” pilot, the streamer announced Monday.

The pilot, an adaptation of Xóchitl Gonzalez’s novel of the same name, is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn, reckoning with the absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez were previously cast as Olga and her older brother, Prieto.

Williams will play Matteo. The character is described as “a collector: of music, of objects, of trivia, and mainly, of opinions. A passionate Brooklynite, he won’t just tell you where to find the best slice, he’ll drive you there to get it. He’d come across as a know it all if, in fact, he wasn’t so genuinely curious about everything. He’s a person keenly aware of people’s inclination to put everyone and everything into neat little boxes and he firmly refuses to conform.”

The project marks Williams’ first TV role since departing “Grey’s Anatomy” as a series regular last season.

Gonzalez will adapt her own novel, serving as wrier and executive producer. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon is director and executive producer. Plaza and Rodriguez also produce.