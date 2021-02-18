Jessica Alba Signs With UTA

Acclaimed actress, entrepreneur and bestselling author Jessica Alba has signed with UTA, the agency announced on Thursday.

Alba has 25 feature film credits — including “Sin City,” “Fantastic Four,” “Into the Blue,” “Honey” and “Good Luck Chuck” — totaling to over $800 million at the box office. She rose to prominence at age 19 as the lead actress in the TV series “Dark Angel,” and has recently starred in and executive produced the action drama “L.A.’s Finest.”

Next, Alba will host and produce the docuseries “Parents Without Borders” for Disney+. She will also star in and executive produce the Netflix action thriller “Trigger Warning.”

Alba founded The Honest Company in 2011, which is dedicated to clean and sustainable baby, personal care, household and beauty products. The company is committed to ensuring that all families have access to basic necessities and the latest health information for safe growth and development for babies. Since its inception, The Honest Company has donated over 25 million products and over 18,500 employee participation hours through its Honest to Goodness program.

In 2013, Alba’s first book, “The Honest Life,” a how-to handbook on her mission to create natural and non-toxic products for her family, was an instant New York Times bestseller. She was on the lists for Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative People in Business,” CNBC’s “NEXT LIST” and “Fortune’s “10 Most Power Women Entrepreneurs,” and was deemed “Entrepreneur of the Year” at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards.

Alba continues to be represented by 3 Arts Management, attorneys Warren Dern and A.J. Brandenstein of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, and Full Coverage Communications.