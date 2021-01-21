Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield’s ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Scores September Release Date

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” a biopic about Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, will be released on Sept. 24, Searchlight announced on Thursday.

The film will be based on the documentary of the same name that was directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato from World of Wonder. Abe Sylvia wrote the script for the feature. Chastain is producing alongside her producing partner Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films production banner, and Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane through their MWM Studios are also producing. Jordana Mollick is executive producing.

Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”) is directing.

Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain to Play Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker in Biopic 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Tammy Faye Bakker was an American singer, evangelist and television personality who first gained recognition for “The PTL Club,” a televangelist program she co-founded with her then-husband Jim Bakker in 1974. In 1978, the pair built a Christian theme park called Heritage USA. Later, Jim Bakker was indicted, convicted and imprisoned on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy. The couple divorced, and she married Roe Messner. She was then diagnosed with colon cancer in 1996 and died of the disease in 2007.

Currently, Alan Taylor’s “The Many Saints of Newark” is also opening on Sept. 24 — previously, it was slated to open on March 12. The “My Little Pony Movie” is also hitting theaters on Sept. 24.

