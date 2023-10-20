Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters faced off on Thursday’s episode of “The Five.” After Tarlov reminded her co-hosts (and viewers) that Donald Trump recently praised Lebanon’s Hezbollah as “smart” and said Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “let us down,” both Watters and Jeanine Pirro interrupted her twice to draw attention away from her commentary.

The group was discussing the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump pulled the United States out of in 2018. Watters said to the group, “Iran is stronger than ever now… they’re richer than ever, stronger than ever, they weren’t like that under Donald Trump, that’s a fact.”

“Donald Trump of Hezbollah is very smart,” Tarlov said and pointed at co-host Shannon Bream. “I liked how you pushed on that this weekend, Shannon,” she added before Watters interjected, “I think it was Donald Trump that … Soleimani doesn’t even breathe anymore.”

Watters was referencing Qasem Soleimani, the former leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was assassinated by a U.S. drone strike in January 2020.

Tarlov replied, “Okay. And Bibi let us down, was also one of his key quotes” before a chorus of voices attempted to speak over her.

Trump stunned many when he told a crowd in Florida of the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, “(Netanyahu) has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here. He was not prepared. He was not prepared, and Israel was not prepared.”

He added of Hezbollah, “They’re vicious, and they’re smart. And, boy, are they vicious, because nobody’s ever seen the kind of sight that we’ve seen.”