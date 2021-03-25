Go Pro Today

‘Arrested Development’ Cast Remembers Jessica Walter: ‘Her Talent and Timing Were Unmatched’

Walter died Wednesday at her home in New York

| March 25, 2021 @ 1:17 PM Last Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 3:45 PM
Alia Shawkat, Jessica Walter, Jason Bateman and Portia de Rossi arrested development

Alia Shawkat, Jessica Walter, Jason Bateman and Portia de Rossi in 2018 (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jessica Walter’s former “Arrested Development” co-stars took to Twitter on Thursday to pay tribute to the late actress, remembering her as “a force” and “an absolutely brilliant actress.”

“She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched,” Tony Hale, who played Walter’s on-screen son Buster, wrote. “Rest In Peace Mama Bluth.”

“I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV’s greatest characters,” David Cross, who starred on the show as Lucille’s son-in-law, Tobias Fünke, tweeted.

Walter’s career spanned more than five decades, but she was best known for her Emmy-nominated turn as Bluth family matriarch Lucille on “Arrested Development,” a role she played on the show’s initial three-season run on Fox from 2003-2006 and on the two-season revival at Netflix. The character was a fan-favorite throughout the show’s life, known for her devastating one-liners and boozy rich lady antics.

“Jessica Walter’s spectacular turn as the devilish Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances of television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her on Arrested Development,” 20th Television, the studio behind “Arrested Development,” said in a statement Thursday. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence.”

Walter died at her home in New York on Wednesday at the age of 80. The news was announced by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.

See more reactions from Walter’s former “Arrested Development” co-stars below.

 

 

