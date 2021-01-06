Jessie Buckley in Talks to Star in Alex Garland’s ‘Men’ at A24

Jessie Buckley, star of “Fargo” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” is in talks to join the cast of the next film from “Ex Machina” director Alex Garland, which is set up at A24 in the director’s return to the distributor, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Buckley’s deal has not yet closed, but she would star alongside Rory Kinnear in a film about a young woman who goes on a vacation alone to the English countryside after her ex-husband dies.

A24 will finance and distribute “Men.” Garland also wrote the screenplay. Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and DNA’s Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich will produce.

Buckley broke out in the music biopic “Wild Rose” and starred in Charlie Kaufman’s film for Netflix “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” She’s also known for her work on the FX series “Fargo” and will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.”

“Men” would be Garland’s third feature film after “Ex Machina” with A24 and 2018’s “Annihilation” at Paramount. He most recently was the creator of the FX miniseries “Devs.”

Kinnear most recently was in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and will next be seen in “No Time to Die.”

Buckley is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners and United Agents. Garland is represented by WME. Kinnear is represented by Markham, Froggart and Irwin.

