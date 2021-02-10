Jesus’ ‘Resurrection’ Feature From ‘The Bible’ Team Coming to Discovery+

A new Biblical epic about the resurrection of Jesus Christ called “Resurrection” is coming to Discovery+ this Easter from the team behind the hit miniseries “The Bible” and the film “Son of God.”

“Resurrection” comes from producers Roma Downey and Mark Burnett for LightWorkers and MGM, along with “The Bible” showrunner Richard Bedser, and the film will launch on Discovery+ on March 27, 2021.

The film follows the immediate aftermath of Jesus’ crucifixion and shows how Jesus’ followers are hunted, leaderless and desperately searching for understanding. But when Jesus rises from death, they realize that hope didn’t die on the cross. It lives on in them.

“Resurrection” was put together from footage within MGM and LightWorkers’ existing library of Biblical material in place of filming during the pandemic.

“Faithful audiences crave content that speaks to their faith and values, and we can think of no better home for this film than Discovery+. David Zaslav and his team have created an incredible home for family friendly entertainment,” Downey and Burnett said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing ‘Resurrection’s’ ultimate story of hope with the Discovery+ viewers and are grateful to be able to share this epic story with families just in time for the Easter season.”

“We are honored to premiere ‘Resurrection’ on Discovery+ and shine a light on perhaps the most important story ever told,” David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc, said in a statement. “The film is emblematic of our ambition with discovery+ to provide a subscription service for everyone, including premium storytelling for the entire family. We are thrilled to partner with Mark and Roma on this powerful film.”

“The Bible” miniseries debuted in 2013 on History and drew 100 million viewers across a 10-week run and was nominated for three Emmys. The subsequent film “Son of God” took in $70.8 million worldwide in 2014, and it also spawned another sequel miniseries, “A.D. The Bible Continues,” which premiered on NBC in 2015.

LightWorkers recently released the reality series “Country Ever After” and “Messiah” for Netflix, “The Women of the Bible” for Lifetime, “The Dovekeepers” for CBS and “Answered Prayers” for TLC. They’re executive producers on the “Ben-Hur” remake for MGM and Paramount and the documentary “Faithkeepers,” and LightWorkers is also producing the upcoming feature film “On A Wing And A Prayer” with Dennis Quaid for MGM.