Jezebel Condemned After Author Says She’d be ‘Thrilled’ if Stephen Miller Died of COVID-19

The G/O Media site published the piece Friday after Miller’s wife, a spokesperson within the White House, was revealed to have coronavirus

| May 11, 2020 @ 12:12 PM
Stephen Miller

Jezebel, a G/O Media site geared toward women and a feminist readership, got considerable backlash for a piece published Friday titled, “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19.”

Senior reporter Molly Osberg, who wrote the piece for the site’s “Barf Bag” news roundup section, tweeted a link Friday and added, “picked a great day to take a shift on our daily news roundup.”

That day, news broke that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus. Miller is married to Stephen Miller, a White House senior advisor who is considered the architect behind the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies and is known for sending nearly 900 private emails to Breitbart editors, many of which shared racist and white supremacist ideology, according to an investigation by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch project.

“And while I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” Osberg wrote. She added this:

This is the man who has spent his entire life pursuing the idea that America’s diversity is a disease; who laundered white nationalist talking points first through right-wing blogs and then wrote them into the now-President’s campaign speeches; who has been “obsessed” with the idea of “consequences” for immigrants; who “actually enjoys seeing those pictures at the border.” This is the person who relentlessly hammered the idea that the only punishment of consequence was to treat children as poorly as the law could possibly allow. If thousands of Americansthe vast majority of them black and Latinx, are going to die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too.

Responses to her tweet called her “sick” and suggested she demonstrated the “same level of hate” as the Ku Klux Klan, though some also thanked her for “having the guts to say what everyone is thinking.”

Sen. Ted Cruz deemed the blog post “sick and twisted” while Trump’s re-election campaign posted it with the caption, “This is how many members of the media feel about Trump supporters — but they rarely come right out and say it!”

She responded on Twitter Monday, writing, “always invigorating to see complaints about the rude tone of a blog come in the form of significantly ruder directives to choke, kill oneself, etc.”

Osberg continued, “it’s okay to be mean to people who enjoy inflicting pain, and saying mean things about them is not ‘the same’ as being the cause of well-documented material suffering for an entire group of people.”

A representative for Jezebel didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

