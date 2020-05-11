Jezebel Condemned After Author Says She’d be ‘Thrilled’ if Stephen Miller Died of COVID-19

Jezebel, a G/O Media site geared toward women and a feminist readership, got considerable backlash for a piece published Friday titled, “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19.”

Senior reporter Molly Osberg, who wrote the piece for the site’s “Barf Bag” news roundup section, tweeted a link Friday and added, “picked a great day to take a shift on our daily news roundup.”

That day, news broke that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus. Miller is married to Stephen Miller, a White House senior advisor who is considered the architect behind the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies and is known for sending nearly 900 private emails to Breitbart editors, many of which shared racist and white supremacist ideology, according to an investigation by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch project.

Also Read: White House Coronavirus Task Force Spokeswoman Katie Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19

“And while I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” Osberg wrote. She added this:

Responses to her tweet called her “sick” and suggested she demonstrated the “same level of hate” as the Ku Klux Klan, though some also thanked her for “having the guts to say what everyone is thinking.”

Also Read: Stephen Miller Shared Racist Views With Breitbart Editors, Leaked Emails Show (Report)

Sen. Ted Cruz deemed the blog post “sick and twisted” while Trump’s re-election campaign posted it with the caption, “This is how many members of the media feel about Trump supporters — but they rarely come right out and say it!”

She responded on Twitter Monday, writing, “always invigorating to see complaints about the rude tone of a blog come in the form of significantly ruder directives to choke, kill oneself, etc.”

Osberg continued, “it’s okay to be mean to people who enjoy inflicting pain, and saying mean things about them is not ‘the same’ as being the cause of well-documented material suffering for an entire group of people.”

A representative for Jezebel didn’t immediately return a request for comment.