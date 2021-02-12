First Lady Jill Biden put a Valentine’s Day display up on the White House lawn Friday ahead of Sunday’s holiday, telling reporters, “I just wanted some joy.”

She set up large hearts on the lawn that read “love,” “strength,” “family,” “kindness,” “unity” and “compassion.” On one that said “healing,” she signed her name, posting a picture to Instagram.

While on their morning walk, reporters asked President Biden what he got his wife for the holiday. He declined to say, but he did mention that Valentine’s Day is her favorite day, “for real.”

When she was asked why she put up the hearts, Dr. Biden responded, “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope. That’s all.”

Twitter observers immediately showered praise on the couple’s dogs, Major and Champ, who were seen in the videos posted by CSPAN. Others contrasted Biden’s decorating with former first lady Melania Trump’s decorating, which was often mocked online, but which she herself admitted to hating in a secretly recorded conversation that was released last year. Notably, Trump skipped her office’s decoration preview last holiday season, but led a virtual solo tour of her 2020 Christmas decorations.