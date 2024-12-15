Jill Jacobson, Actress on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and Film ‘Splash,’ Dies at 70

Actress Jill Jacobson died December 8 in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai-affiliated Culver West Health Center after a long illness, her publicist has confirmed. She was 70.

Jacobson graduated from The University of Texas in Austin with a BS in Radio-TV-Film/Performance. She moved to Los Angeles and was cast in the title role of the cult classic film “Nurse Sherri.” The role was followed by her major appearances on Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine,” “Hung,” “Newhart,” “Castle,” and “Who’s the Boss?”

Nicknamed “Jilly” by her close friends, also played a recurring character on two popular shows simultaneously: “Falcon Crest” and “The New Gidget.”

“Jill’s comic timing was brilliant,” recalled her “The New Gidget” co-star, Caryn Richman. “And her enthusiasm and love of life made our time together on set joyful.” The two became lifelong friends – true of almost everyone Jill encountered.

Jacobson’s other television credits include “Crazy Like a Fox,” “Quantum Leap,” “Arliss,” and “Murphy Brown.” Her roles in films included Ron Howard’s “Splash,” as well as leads in numerous indie films. She also made multiple stage appearances, and in recent years, performed stand-up comedy routines at LA’s The Improv and The Comedy Store.

She was a spokesperson and award recipient for her volunteer work with the American Cancer Society. Survivors include numerous relatives, friends, and her beloved dogs, Benny and Kowalski. No memorial plans have been announced.