Jill Sobule, ‘I Kissed a Girl’ and ‘Supermodel’ Singer, Dies in House Fire at 66

Jill Sobule, the singer-songwriter of the 1995 song “I Kissed a Girl,” died in a house fire on Thursday morning.

According to multiple reports, Sobule died in a house fire in Minneapolis. She was 66 years old. Her song “I Kissed a Girl” is considered by many to be the first openly gay tune to crack Billboard’s Top 20.

Sobule’s other major hit “Supermodel” was featured in the beloved 1995 film “Clueless.” Alongside them and more recently, her autobiographical musical “F–k 7th Grade” earned a Drama Desk nomination. She was set to perform Friday night at the Swallow Hill Music’s Tuft Theater in Denver to perform “Jill Sobule presents: Songs From F*ck 7th Grade & More.”

“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture,” her manager John Porter said in a press release obtained by multiple media outlets. “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

The musician was also set to re-release a 30th anniversary edition of her self-titled album that featured both her hits “I Kissed a Girl” and “Supermodel.” Sobule released 12 total albums across her career. Her musical enjoyed four theatrical runs in three years.

Sobule was born in Denver in 1959 and her first album – “Things Here Are Different” – dropped in 1990. She signed with Atlantic in 1995 where her self-titled album featuring “I Kissed a Girl” and “Supermodel” was produced. Later in her career, Sobule stood as a pioneer of crowdfunded albums. She released the album “California Years” in 2009 via crowdfunding efforts and a second time in 2018 for “Nostalgia Kills.”

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule, and nephews, Ian Matthew and Robert.

An informal gathering will be held at the Swallow Hill Music’s Tuft Theater hosted by Ron Bostwick Friday in lieu of her performance.