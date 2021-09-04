Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson for Pushing Yet Another ‘Race Baiting’ Theory (Video)

Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections.

“Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!”

“Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to change the outcome of future elections,” he said.

Acosta rolled a clip of Carlson’s show earlier this week in which he said, “Many [Afghan refugees] will now be moved into neighborhoods around the United States and stay permanently. They didn’t seem to encounter any problems in doing this. Thanks to meticulous and thoughtful planning, Operation Change America Forever came off precisely according to plan. It worked flawlessly.”

“Did he say Operation Change America Forever?” Acosta asked. “I think change is already in the air. We had an insurrection nearly eight months ago, an insurrection that — let’s face it — hasn’t really ended.”

Two weeks ago, Carlson made similar statements demonizing Afghan refugees fleeing their country amid the Taliban takeover, which led Acosta to give him another nickname: the “Ayatollah of Paranoia.”

The Fox News fixture has pushed the conspiracy known as Replacement Theory before, too.

Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released its findings that the country is rapidly diversifying, reporting that the non-Hispanic white population dropped from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020, the lowest on record.

Carlson used this as an opportunity to “point out the obvious” by saying “Democrats are intentionally accelerating demographic change in this country for political advantage.”

During his segment, Acosta also played a clip of Rep. Louie Gohmert Gohmert saying he had been told that of the refugees, “there is a significant percentage that are future Boston marathon bombers because they’re not doing adequate vetting.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. has evacuated over 65,000 Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, with approximately 24,000 of whom are in the U.S. The rest are either on U.S. military bases in Europe or in Asia.

The outlet also reported that every refugee to reach the U.S. has been vetted at a military base where “U.S. officials are collecting information—such as fingerprints and biographical details—that they are then running through criminal and terrorism-related databases.”