Jim Carrey Gives Buffalo Cops a Cartoon Beating After Injury of 75-Year-Old Protester

Jim Carrey has turned serious in his online cartooning since the outbreak of social unrest following George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police. One day after posting tribute portrait to Floyd, the actor on Saturday released a cartoon caustically criticizing the police in Buffalo, New York, who were seen in a widely shared video shoving a 75-year-old protester who fell to the ground and was bleeding from the head.

“Before the protest, Buffalo police received a tip that AARP agitators were being bussed in from Cheektowaga,” the caption on Carrey’s cartoon reads. “I’ve got his teeth but watch out… he can still gum ya!” one nightstick-wielding cop declares, holding a set of false choppers overhead as an old man lies on the sidewalk pooling from his head.

Another heavily armed cop adds, “Greatest generation, my ass!”

On Saturday, Buffalo police officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were charged with felony assault in connection with the injury to 75-year-old local activist Martin Gugino outside Buffalo City Hall on Thursday night. The two officers, who were also suspended without pay, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Buffalo Police Department initially said Gugino “tripped and fell,” but video showed the two officers appeared to push Gugino until he staggered and fell hard on the sidewalk as blood accumulated around his head. Gugino was hospitalized and remained in stable condition on Saturday, an Erie County Medical Center spokesperson told the Buffalo News.