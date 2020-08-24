Go Pro Today

Latest Jim Carrey Cartoon Depicts Trump Supporter on Ventilator

The political cartoon shows a man struggling to breathe while wearing a “Make America Die for Him” cap

| August 24, 2020 @ 10:37 AM
Jim Carrey

Getty

Actor and cartoonist Jim Carrey released his latest political doodle Sunday, depicting a supporter of President Donald Trump hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

“180,000 deaths and counting,” the comedian captioned the drawing, which featured a man on a breathing machine.

The man in the drawing is visibly struggling, showcasing protruding veins, bulging eyes, flushed skin and a baseball cap in the style of Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hats. This one says, “Make America Die for Him.”

Carrey posted the image twice Sunday, updating the death count after initially citing a figure that said over 176,000 Americans have died. The number, of course, increases every day as the pandemic goes on.

Carrey is hardly alone in criticizing Trump’s handling of the widespread health crisis and this is not his first foray into anti-Trump political cartooning, though he swore it off for a few weeks at the beginning of the year.

“To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,'” Carrey told Yahoo Entertainment in January while doing press for his new film “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

“We’re still headed for the rocks, but I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore.’ I think after a while … you get stuck in that kind of stuff.”

