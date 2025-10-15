Jim Carrey in Talks to Lead Live-Action ‘The Jetsons’ Movie, Colin Trevorrow to Direct | Exclusive

Jim Carrey is in talks to lead a live-action “The Jetsons” movie with Colin Trevorrow in talks to to direct the project at Warner Bros. Pictures, TheWrap has exclusively learned. It’s early days on the project and no deals are currently in place.

Trevorrow and Joe Epstein are in also in talks to write the script.

“The Jetsons” was a classic 1960s Hanna-Barbera animated series that centered on married couple George and Jane Jetson, their kids Judy and Elroy, dog Astro and robot maid Rosie.

Starring George O’Hanlon, Janet Waldo, Mel Blanc, Penny Singleton, Daws Butler, Don Messick, Jean Vander Pyl, Frank Welker and Howard Morris, “The Jetsons” initially ran from 1962-1963 before it was revived in 1985 for 51 more episodes. It was the first show ABC broadcast in color. In 1990, Hanna-Barbera directed “The Jetsons: The Movie,” and since then, the characters have made appearances in shows and films like “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Carrey most recently starred as Dr. Robotnik in Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise which crossed over $1 billion dollars at the box office. The third film was released last December and grossed a worldwide total of approximately $492 million at the box office. Carrey’s other credits throughout his legendary career include “The Mask,” “Dumb and Dumber” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” to name a few.

Carrey’s films have grossed over $6 billion at the worldwide box office. He is repped by WME and attorney Deborah Klein.

Trevorrow relaunched the “Jurassic World” franchise in 2015 and most recently directed 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which made over a billion dollars worldwide at the box office. Trevorrow first broke out at Sundance in 2012 with “Safety Not Guaranteed” and also has signed on to direct an untitled conspiracy thriller at Paramount Pictures. He is repped by WME.

Epstein most recently was the showrunner, writer and executive producer of 2023’s “The Idol.” He is repped by WME.

Reps for Warner Bros. Pictures declined to comment.