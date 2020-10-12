Jim Carrey isn’t done assembling the roster for the “Hellbound Class of 2020.”

The actor/artist posted a political cartoon Sunday night that depicted Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas burning in anguish among red and orange flames.

The caption for the cartoon simply read: “Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020.”

Last week, Carrey imagined the same fate for Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Jim Carrey Imagines Lindsey Graham's 'Hellbound' Future in New Cartoon

Trips to hell are a theme in Carrey’s political cartooning: In 2018, he tried out the all-red drawing style on a depiction of President Donald Trump, writing, “Now an innocent seven-year-old girl has died of medical neglect because of Trump’s sadism at the border. If there’s a Hell…”

The more recent cartoons have focused on Republican lawmakers’ response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the decision to move forward on a confirmation hearing for her replacement ahead of the November election. Ginsburg’s dying wish was that senators would wait until after the election to do so.

Carrey swore off political cartooning for a few weeks at the beginning of the year. “To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,'” Carrey told Yahoo Entertainment in January while doing press for his new film “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

He’s since returned to tweeting out his political cartoons — and has also begun impersonating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on the new season of “Saturday Night Live.”

Check out Cruz’s drawing below:

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

