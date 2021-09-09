Jim Cramer Signs Multi-Platform Renewal With CNBC

Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal to remain at CNBC, where he’ll continue to host his “Mad Money W/ Jim Cramer” show each weekday night at 6 p.m. ET and “Squawk on the Street” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET each weekday morning.

In addition to those on-air duties, he will create exclusive subscription products and content for CNBC thanks to a partnership with Cramer Digital. The subscription product for the investment community will be called CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer and will give subscribers access to Cramer’s knowledge and analysis of portfolio management, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the anchor and his team.

Starting Oct. 4, the two-decade veteran of the business channel will publish articles and videos every day, sharing his thoughts on Wall Street’s markets and trading across CNBC’s digital products. He will also partner with CNBC on conferences on topics like ESG (environmental, social and governmental) investing.

“Jim Cramer is truly one of a kind. He has the unique ability to masterfully break down complex topics and make them digestible for everyday investors,” CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said on Thursday. “And now, for the first time, CNBC will be the home for all of Jim’s media creating a virtuous cycle for his devoted viewers and loyal members to easily engage with exclusive content across all platforms and serve as a one-stop shop for sponsors and advertisers looking to interact with Jim’s comprehensive suite of products on a deeper level.”

Cramer, a former hedge fund manager and the founder, owner and senior partner of Cramer Berkowitz, was a commentator on CNBC in the 1990s. Starting in 2002, he co-hosted “Kudlow & Cramer” with Larry Kudlow and has been on the network ever since.