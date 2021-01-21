Jim Gaffigan to Play Mr Smee in Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ (Exclusive)

Jim Gaffigan has closed a deal to play Captain Hook’s loyal sidekick Mr. Smee in Disney’s live-action “Peter Pan & Wendy,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Ever Anderson is set to play Wendy while Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan, the famous boy who wouldn’t grow up. “Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is directing “Peter Pan & Wendy” from a script he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing. Jude Law is playing Captain Hook, while “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi will be spreading pixie dust in the movie, as she’s set to play Tinker Bell. Alyssa Wapanatâhk will play Tiger Lily.

Smee is Captain Hook’s loyal first mate, but due to his personality, he doesn’t always offer much help. He was previously voiced by Bill Thompson in the original film. In “Hook,” Smee was played by Bob Hoskins.

Disney adapted J.M. Barrie’s famous novel and play in 1953, and since then, there have been many on-screen adaptations, such as Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” starring Robin Williams and Joe Wright’s “Pan.” Benh Zeitlin recently directed “Wendy,” which looks at the character of Wendy in the classic tale.

Gaffigan most recently starred in “Tesla,” “Troop Zero,” “American Dreamer” and “Light from Light.” He will next star in “Linoleum” opposite Rhea Seehorn and Tony Shalhoub, as well as “Jesus Revolution” alongside Joel Courtney.

He is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Rogers & Cowen/PMK and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” will debut on Disney+.