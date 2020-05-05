Jim Gaffigan to Star as Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in Limited Series in Development at AMC

Jim Gaffigan is set to play the scandal-ridden former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford, in a limited series in the works at AMC.

The project, written by “The Sinner” and “Letterkenny” alum Jesse McKeown, will center on Ford’s rise and fall in politics, beginning with his tenure as a member of the Toronto City Council through the drug abuse scandal that derailed his one term as mayor.

Ed Helms and Mike Falbo of Pacific Electric Picture Co. will executive produce the potential series, with Michael Dowse attached to direct and executive produce.

Ford’s struggles with substance abuse were well-documented throughout his time in office. A 1999 arrest for driving under the influence and drug possession was a major talking point during his 2010 election campaign.

In 2013, Toronto police obtained video that showed Ford smoking crack cocaine as part of a drug investigation, leading Ford to take a leave of absence to seek treatment. Ford died of cancer in 2016.

Variety first reported news of the project.