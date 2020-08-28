Go Pro Today

Comedian Jim Gaffigan Goes Off on RNC, Trump, Fox News and More: ‘Wake Up’

On the fourth night of the Republican National Convention, the actor started a tweetstorm with “RIP Truth” and went on from there

| August 28, 2020 @ 6:33 AM
Jim Gaffigan american dreamer

Comedian Jim Gaffigan took on politics Thursday night, tweeting repeatedly about the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump and Fox News. None of his assessments were particularly flattering.

“RIP Truth,” he wrote to kick things off.

From there, he compared Republicans to fans of a losing sports franchise who still want to support their team and scoffed at the idea Trump and his administration really represent anti-elitism when Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are involved.

In many tweets, whether they focused on Kushner or his own career — which he assured followers he was not jeopardizing by speaking out — he urged people to “wake up.”

“Please don’t buy that socialist crap either,” Gaffigan wrote, referencing Republican efforts through the RNC to make the case that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is somehow “radical” or a leftist. “Obviously Obama wasn’t a socialist. This is all lies to scare you and you know it. Biden is not radical. Are you serious?”

He went on, “Trump budding up with dictators is RADICAL. Trump having interfering [sic] with the Justice Department is RADICAL. Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL.”

He rounded out the entire thing with a shot at Fox News, calling the network “full of loons,” and saying Trump ran longtime Republicans like Paul Ryan “out of politics.”

“Paul Ryan knew Trump was poison. So does Romney. Trump is not a conservative or even a Republican. You know that. You know Barr is dirty. You know if Trump gets re-elected it’s over. How many books have to be written?” he demanded.

