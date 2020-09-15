Jim Meyer is retiring as CEO of SiriusXM on Dec. 31, the company announced Tuesday. He’ll be succeeded by Jennifer C. Witz, the company’s current president of sales, marketing and operations.

Meyer (pictured above), who served eight years in the position, will remain on the board of directors as vice chairman.

In related news, Sean Sullivan is leaving as AMC Networks CFO in mid-October to take on the same position at SiriusXM. He’ll succeed David J. Frear on Oct. 26.

An interim CFO at AMC has not yet been named.

Also Read: 'The Walking Dead' to End After 11 Seasons, 2 New Spinoffs in the Works

“Sean joined AMC Networks a decade ago as we were preparing to become a separately traded public company,” AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan said in a statement on Tuesday. “Since that time he has not only been a superb CFO, but a critical member of the executive team and a valued business partner to me. Sean has played a key role in helping to diversify our business and maintain a strong financial profile, and the shows we’ve developed that have delighted fans were made possible in no small part by his financial planning and involvement.”

Sullivan joined AMC Networks in 2010. The company went public the following year.

Also Read: Why SiriusXM Will Pay $325 Million to Acquire Stitcher

SiriusXM Holdings Inc. board chair Gregory B. Maffei praised Meyer in a statement, saying, “During his tenure as CEO, SiriusXM has grown to become a diversified audio entertainment provider that is poised to reach more than 150 million people, the largest addressable digital audio audience in North America. We are a better company for his stewardship. We look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board and to build on SiriusXM’s strong momentum.”

In his own statement, Meyer expanded on growth he oversaw at the company.

“This company has never been in a better position,” Meyer said. “We have transformed our business, growing SiriusXM and its offerings, welcoming the team from Pandora through our game changing combination and increasing our scale in podcasting with Simplecast and the pending acquisition of Stitcher.”

SiriusXM is expecting revenues of about $7.7 billion in 2020. When Meyer joined the company in 2012, revenue was $3.4 billion.