Jim Mitchum, ‘Thunder Road’ Breakout and Son of Film Star Robert, Dies at 84

James “Jim” Mitchum, a 20th century actor who carried forward the Mitchum family legacy in Hollywood and appeared in more than 30 films, died Sept. 20 at his ranch home in Skull Valley, Ariz. He was 84.

Born to film star Robert Mitchum and Dorothy Spence Mitchum, Jim Mitchum entered the movie business early, appearing in his first film, a Western, at age 8. At 16, he was cast as his father’s younger brother in the 1958 cult classic “Thunder Road.” Produced by Robert, the film about whiskey runners versus federal agents featured high-speed chases and stunts that became hallmarks of the genre.

Through the 1960s, Jim Mitchum built his own career, appearing in 11 films and television shows, including “The Victors” (1963), “Ride the Wild Surf” (1964), “In Harm’s Way” (1965) and “Ambush Bay” (1966). In 1971, he joined Dennis Hopper in Peru for “The Last Movie” and later made a documentary about the experience. He went on to star in “Moonrunners” (1975), a comedy about the illegal whiskey trade that later inspired the television series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

In total, Mr. Mitchum appeared in 35 productions before retiring in 1994. In later years, he launched a line of premium moonshine and rye whiskey, paying tribute to his father’s iconic films “Thunder Road” and “Out of the Past.”

In addition to his wife, Pamela, Jim Mitchum is survived by his brother, Christopher Mitchum; sister, Petrine Day Mitchum; daughter, Ana Liljeback; sons Will Spence Mitchum (Els) and Brian Price Mitchum; stepdaughter Tiffany Mitchum Greene (Doug); daughter Caitlin Ann Mitchum (Blaine Muir); nieces Caroline Elizabeth Day Mitchum, Jennifer Anne Mitchum and Patricia Ortega; nephews Christopher Robert “Bentley” Mitchum and Kian Clements Mitchum; and several grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews.