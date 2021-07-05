Jimmy Carter Touts PBS ‘NewsHour,’ Says Fox News, MSNBC, CNN Not Worth His Time

Former President Jimmy Carter sees the state of the nation from a glass-half-full perspective and says he has PBS and its flagship broadcast “NewsHour” to thank for it.

Carter, appearing with wife Rosalynn in an interview with “NewsHour” anchor Judy Woodruff that aired Monday night, complimented the broadcast after being asked about the direction of the country.

His answer also followed his wife’s general agreement despite “the issues and the things that are on the news all the time” and the challenge in trying to “figure out what’s really – what really to believe.”

But Carter, 96, said he was “fairly optimistic about the future.”



“We watch the ‘NewsHour,’ and your leadership and assessment every night,” Carter said. “And that kind of helps to reassure us.

“And I think we don’t watch Fox’s presentations very much. We watch MSNBC and CNN very rarely. And all the aspects of social media, we don’t really become involved in it. So, we have a very good balance of news coverage.”

Watch the Carters’ 15-minute interview with “NewsHour” in full here.