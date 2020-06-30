‘Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President’ Doc Acquired by Greenwich Entertainment for Theatrical, Home Entertainment

Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the North American theatrical and home entertainment rights to the documentary “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President.”
CNN Films acquired the NA broadcast rights to the film earlier this month. It was supposed to be the opening night film at the Tribeca Film Festival in April before the coronavirus pandemic shut down festivals. It closed out the AFI Docs Festival last week.
“Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President” showcases the role music played in propelling Jimmy Carter from Georgia to the White House, and how his love for music gave him an unexpected edge in the presidential race. Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Roseanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Young, and Madeleine Albright are just a few of the contributors giving interviews in the documentary. Rare, archival footage from live performances by Buffett, Nelson, etc. are also included in the documentary.
The documentary was created by the award-winning director Mary Wharton, producer Chris Farrell, and writer Bill Flanagan. The film will be released in theaters this September.
“When Chris and Mary came to Plains to show the film to me and my family, it was entertaining and emotional for all of us. The film exceeded my expectations in every way. I’m thrilled that ‘Rock & Roll President’ will reach a broad audience,” Carter said. “Despite the difficult times we are in, the film highlights my personal belief that we should remain hopeful and that music is a powerful source of hope in trying times.”
Farrell and Wharton added, “We’ve been so gratified with the warm reception that online audiences have had for our film, and we are thrilled that Greenwich will give the American people the opportunity to experience it in a theater this fall. The first time we spoke to Andy and Ed we knew they understood that the story of an incredible man and his love of music was not just entertaining but also very timely. President Carter shows us that character and good works can serve as a guide not just for our leaders but for all of us, and that music can bring us together even in turbulent times.”
The deal was negotiated by Ed Arentz and Andy Bohn at Greenwich Entertainment and by Dan Braun and Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers. The film is a Not Just Peanuts production. It was financed by Thunder Moccasin Pictures. Dave Kirkpatrick served as a producer. Executive producers include Braun, Peter Conlon, David Crawford, and Wharton.
11 Comedies You Should Binge-Watch, From 'Chewing Gum' to 'Angie Tribeca' (Photos)
"One Mississippi" (Season 1 on Amazon) Amazon broke into the awards race with poignant and thoughtful half-hour series like "Transparent" and "Mozart in the Jungle." That tradition was upheld this year with the premiere of Tig Notaro's semi-autobiographical, "One Mississippi." With whip-smart writing by Notaro and "Juno's" Diablo Cody, this "traumedy" is a funny, heartbreaking bit of essential TV viewing.
Amazon
"Girls" (Seasons 1-5 on HBO) Lena Dunham's love-it-or-hate-it HBO comedy is coming off one of its best seasons in years and will return for its final outing in February. That's plenty of time to catch up on the series, one of the first -- and best -- depictions of millennial angst on TV.
HBO
"Steven Universe" (Seasons 1-2 on Hulu) Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe" has earned two Emmy nominations and a cult following in its three seasons for the way it has managed to incorporate LGBT themes and diverge from traditional gender norms in an animated kids' sci-fi series.
Cartoon Network
"Bunheads" (Season 1 on Freeform App) Amy Sherman-Palladino's "Gilmore Girls" reboot for Netflix was a happy treat for fans of the original series. But at just four installments, "A Year in the Life" flies by. Those looking for more of Sherman-Palladino's quirky, emotionally grounded style can turn to her short-lived Freeform series, "Bunheads" starring the inimitable Sutton Foster.
Freeform
"Chewing Gum" (Season 1 on Netflix) Netflix's British import "Chewing Gum" has flown under the radar since it hit the streaming platform in November, but at just six episodes, the underrated gem is worth a watch. Written by and starring Michaela Coel, the raunchy comedy is the frank and sometimes uncomfortable story of a 24-year-old woman from a hyper-religious background who makes it her mission to lose her virginity.
Netflix
"Freaks and Geeks" (Season 1 on Netflix) When it comes to cult TV series, Paul Feig and Judd Apatow's "Freaks and Geeks" set the standard. With a cast packed with soon-to-be stars like James Franco, Seth Rogen and Linda Cardellini, the high school comedy only lasted for one season, but it's still referred to as one of the greatest series ever more than 15 years later.
NBC
"Atlanta" (Season 1 on FX App) Few series air with as much confidence as Donald Glover's outstanding new FX comedy "Atlanta." Wickedly funny and emotionally resonant, the series will go down as one of the best of the year. It's already been renewed for a second season, but those who haven't yet tuned in can catch up on the FX website.
Netflix
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (Seasons 1-3 on Hulu, Season 4 currently airing on Fox) Fox's cop comedy won several Golden Globes for its debut season, but it's only gotten better over time. Boasting one of the best ensemble casts on television led by Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" boasts the same heart seen in co-creator Michael Schur's previous series "Parks and Recreation."
Fox
"Angie Tribeca" (Season 1 on Hulu) Created by Steven and Nancy Carell, TBS's proudly bizarre "Angie Tribeca" is one of the best cop show parodies since "Police Squad!" Starring Rashida Jones and Hayes MacArthur, the series plays like a series of sketches sending up police procedurals like "Law & Order" and "CSI."
TBS
"Happy Endings" (Seasons 1-3 on Hulu) In an era when networks were desperately trying to recreate the magic of "Friends," David Caspe's "Happy Endings" turned the "group of thirtysomethings" format on its head, growing into an offbeat and profoundly funny comedy that now has imitators of its own.
ABC
"Parks and Recreation" (Seasons 1-7 on Netflix) For seven seasons, Amy Poehler played the eternally optimistic Leslie Knope on NBC's "Parks and Recreation," a sweet and heartwarming comedy that was egregiously snubbed by the Emmys for its entire run.