Jimmy Failla Named Permanent Host of ‘Fox News Saturday Night’

Jimmy Failla has been tapped as the next permanent host of “Fox News Saturday Night,” the network announced Wednesday morning.

Failla, a frequent guest on “Gutfeld!,” will begin helming the show, which airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET, on January 13, and will continue hosting nationally syndicated radio program “Fox” Across America,” which airs on weekdays from 12-3 p.m. ET.

“As a former New York City cab driver, Jimmy is a classic American success story and a perfect fit for this role,” Fox News EVP of Primetime Programming Meade Cooper said in a statement announcing Failla’s appointment, referring to his former job as a taxi driver prior to his TV and comedy career. We look forward to watching him make America laugh on Saturday nights.”

“Fox News Saturday Night is a show for everyone who realizes that our country doesn’t need more Republicans or more Democrats, it needs more comedy,” said Failla, who has previously hosted the late night show on a rotating basis alongside Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, Kat Timpf, Tom Shillue, Emily Compagno and Tyrus.

Building on the show’s inaugural first season, which launched in June 2023, Failla hopes to give viewers a break from the week’s hard news while giving a “comedic commentary on cultural, political and lifestyle topics that people across the world are buzzing about.”

As the show shifts to one permanent host, “Fox News Saturday Night” will continue to host Fox News personalities alongside other guests.

In addition to hosting the late night weekend show, Failla also serves as the next author for Fox News Books as he launches his new book, “Cancel Culture Dictionary,” later this month on Jan. 30. The book is described by the network as “a collection of jokes and witty people whose stories guide readers to a world where they aren’t arguing about politics and can laugh with one another.”