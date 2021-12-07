Christmas is a little more than two weeks away, and that means new Christmas songs are coming from just about every pop artist you can think of. This year, that includes Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion — along with “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

During his show Monday night, Fallon told his audience and the world that he had been working on crafting a Christmas comedy song. It took meetings with a few different producers and writers, but eventually, he was told “you got a hit.”

Then, they had to decide who would sing the song. According to Fallon, the label’s “dream” was to get Grande — to which Fallon replied, “Well, good luck.” And indeed, Grande apparently didn’t respond right away when it was pitched to her. Eventually though, she did, telling Fallon she loved it and suggested that Megan Thee Stallion do the rap (prompting the late night host to freak out, as he does).

You can watch the full video for the song, called “It Was A…(Masked Christmas)” in the video above.

The song pokes fun at how Christmas ended up going last year, given the height of the pandemic at the time. Megan Thee Stallion pokes fun at needing to use hand sanitizer on just about everything — even candy canes — while Fallon struggles trying to find the best Wi-Fi spot in the house to be able to Zoom with family members.

Dedicated “Tonight Show” viewers will recognize it as the secret project Fallon and Grande teased when she appeared on his show as a virtual guest a few weeks ago, showing a brief shot of the pair in snow suits in front of a green screen.

Beyond that shot, we also see Fallon and Grande hanging out, drinking eggnog in front of a fire and eventually standing in line to get their vaccine booster shots. And yes, before the video ends, the two end up switching faces — or at least, the bottom half of their faces — thanks to some green screen magic masks.