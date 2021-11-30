Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Premiere Anchors NBC Ratings Win

Though it was ”The Voice“ that paved the way

“That’s My Jam” debuted to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.2 million total viewers. Of course, it certainly helped that “The Voice,” which earned a 0.7 rating and 6.3 million total viewers, was the game show’s lead-in.

Jimmy Fallon may no longer rule late-night in TV ratings, but his new NBC game show “That’s My Jam,” which was spun off from a “Tonight Show” bit, got off to a good start on Monday.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8-10 p.m., “The Voice” scored a 0.7 and 6.3 million viewers. The premiere of Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” at 10 earned a 0.6 and 4.2 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6 and third in total viewers with 2.82 million. At 8, “9-1-1” landed a 0.8 and 5.2 million viewers. “The Big Leap” at 9 fell to a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5 and first in total viewers with 5.8 million.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.81 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 370,000.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.

More to come…