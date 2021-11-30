That's My Jam - Season 1

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Premiere Anchors NBC Ratings Win

by and | November 30, 2021 @ 9:06 AM

Though it was ”The Voice“ that paved the way

Jimmy Fallon may no longer rule late-night in TV ratings, but his new NBC game show “That’s My Jam,” which was spun off from a “Tonight Show” bit, got off to a good start on Monday.

“That’s My Jam” debuted to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.2 million total viewers. Of course, it certainly helped that “The Voice,” which earned a 0.7 rating and 6.3 million total viewers, was the game show’s lead-in.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

