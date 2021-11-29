Specials -- "The Waltons' Homecoming" -- Image Number: WALe_0308r -- Pictured (L - R): Bellamy Young as Olivia Walton and Callaway Corrick as Elizabeth Walton -- Photo: Tom Griscom/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Ratings: CW’s ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’ Movie Reboot Welcomes 957,000 Viewers

by and | November 29, 2021 @ 8:48 AM

CBS’ Tony Bennett-Lady Gaga Sunday special tops 6 million viewers

The CW’s “The Waltons’ Homecoming” movie reboot debuted to 957,000 viewers Sunday, according to the earliest available Nielsen data. The audience pulled in by The CW’s first-ever made-for-TV film gave the network its most-watched night of the 2021-2022 season, and its largest total-viewer tally since April 14.

Elsewhere, NBC topped TV ratings among adults 18-49 for the evening with the Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens “Sunday Night Football” game. Meanwhile, CBS’ Tony Bennett-Lady Gaga special scored more than 6 million viewers, making it primetime’s most-watched entertainment broadcast.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Who Is Winning (and Losing) the Streaming Wars So Far? | Charts
Thanksgiving box office Encanto Ghostbusters Afterlife House of Gucci Licorice Pizza

Thanksgiving Box Office’s Mixed Blessings: 5 Big Takeaways
Ghosts The Wonder Years

‘Ghosts’ Has a Spooky Ratings Lead Over Broadcast TV’s Other New Comedy, ‘The Wonder Years’

How Online Betting Is Fueling the Growth of Sports Media
ghostbusters encanto

Can ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Upset ‘Encanto’ at Thanksgiving Box Office?
Belfast arthouse theaters

Can Art-House Cinemas Bring Back COVID-Wary Audiences This Oscar Season?
La Brea

Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Takes a Tumble
south park: post covid

Can ‘South Park’ Boost Paramount+ Long-Term?
arcane

‘Arcane’ Surpasses ‘Squid Game’ as the Most In-Demand New TV Series | Chart
tucker carlson kyle rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse Interview Was Tucker Carlson’s Most-Watched Episode Since Jan 6 Insurrection
Grammy Nominations 2022 Harvey Mason Jr.

Grammys Chief Says Nominations Are ‘Trending in the Right Direction’ After Voting Rules Changes