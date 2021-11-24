La Brea

Photo by: Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Takes a Tumble

by | November 24, 2021 @ 9:46 AM

NBC and ABC tie atop Tuesday’s ratings with CBS in all reruns

NBC’s “La Brea” fell two-tenths of a Nielsen ratings point among adults 18-49 on Tuesday. Don’t blame CBS: it only aired repeats.

“The Voice,” which is “La Brea’s” lead-in, slipped just one-tenth of a point from last week. As a result, regular Tuesday winner NBC ended up in a primetime-ratings tie with ABC.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

