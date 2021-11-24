NBC and ABC tie atop Tuesday’s ratings with CBS in all reruns

“The Voice,” which is “La Brea’s” lead-in, slipped just one-tenth of a point from last week . As a result, regular Tuesday winner NBC ended up in a primetime-ratings tie with ABC.

NBC’s “La Brea” fell two-tenths of a Nielsen ratings point among adults 18-49 on Tuesday. Don’t blame CBS: it only aired repeats.

NBC and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 4.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was fourth with 2.1 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7 rating and 6 million total viewers. At 9, “La Brea” had a 0.4 rating and 4.2 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 got a 0.4 rating and 3.3 million total viewers.

For ABC, “The Bachelorette” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Queens” settled for a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

“The Voice” was Tuesday’s top show, despite slipping week to week. Of course, “The Bachelorette,” which was close behind the NBC singing competition in the key demo, had to sustain its performance over two hours — not just one.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4 and second in total viewers with 3.9 million, airing all reruns.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and third in total viewers with 2.2 million. “The Resident” at 8 managed a 0.3 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. A repeat followed.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 516,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 680,000 total viewers. At 9, “Riverdale” got a 0.1 rating and 353,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.