‘The Voice’ Contestant Wendy Moten Takes Scary Tumble Following Live Performance (Video)

The “American Ninja Warrior” obstacle course might be safer than “The Voice” these days — or at least, an easier set to navigate. Wendy Moten, a contestant on the NBC singing competition, took a scary tumble following a live performance on Tuesday’s show.

The Team Blake member tripped over a speaker on stage after a group song, landing pretty hard. Her teammates — and eventually Blake Shelton — attended to her. Readers can see Kelly Clarkson’s reaction in the above photo.

“Everybody alright? We’ll take a quick second, we just had somebody fall,” host Carson Daly said during the awkward live-TV moment. “We OK?”

“Give us just one second everybody to make sure we’re OK clearing the stage,” he continued. “We have some people coming to help now. Unfortunate event from Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she’s OK.”

A clearly shaken up Moten was then assisted off stage.

The reality show then got back down to the business of announcing America’s Saves. Hey, it’s still a competition.

When “The Voice” returned from commercial break, Daly’s arm was around a smiling Moten. Phew.

“Big night on ‘The Voice,’ but most importantly we’ve got Wendy Moten here,” he said. “You scared us after that performance. That mishap on stage, we’ve never had anything like that happen. Are you OK?”

“Yes, I’m OK!” the singer responded. “I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!”

And go (on) she will. We went from the Top 11 to 10 remaining singers Tuesday night, bidding farewell to Gymani of Team Kelly.

“The Voice” airs Mondays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC. Its results shows air Tuesdays from 8 to 9.

Next week, let’s keep the speakers in front of the contestants, shall we?

This is Season 21 of the hit competition. This season, the coaches are Shelton, Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Watch Wendy Moten’s fall below.