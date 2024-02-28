President Biden and Donald Trump are both set to visit the southern border on Thursday, though the duo did not plan it that way. But for Jimmy Fallon, that serendipity is really just the perfect set-up for a new rom-com. So he created the trailer for it.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon first poked fun at the fact that the men are both headed to Texas at the same time, especially considering the heat wave that hit much of the country this week.

“If you think these two guys are confused now, wait ’til they spend a few hours in 100-degree heat,” Fallon joked.

The NBC host noted that the overlapping trips “will be pretty interesting,” before he “revealed” that there’s actually already a movie in the works about it, and played the trailer for his audience.

“What happens when two enemies wind up on the same trip, at the same time, and end up falling for each other?” an enthusiastic voiceover asks. “Find out in this Summer’s big rom-com. Joe Biden and Donald Trump in ‘Borderline Attraction.’”

As the trailer ended, even Fallon applauded the concept. “That’s interesting. I would watch it!” he said. “I love rom-coms. I’d love to watch that.”

You can watch the fake trailer, as well as Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.