Jimmy Fallon said in his “Tonight Show” monologue Thursday that the announcement Warner Bros. Discovery plans to bundle Disney+, Hulu and Max together made sense to him – but joked that the proposed name of said bundle raised questions.

“I’m not sure about the name,” Fallon said, revealing a logo made up of parts from all three of the streamers’ names:

“Nu Dix, Who Dis,” Fallon quipped over the image, utilizing the official fonts of each service. “You remember it!”

Fallon also made sure to touch on Donald Trump’s ongoing hush money trial with Stormy Daniels. While Trump’s attorney’s cross-examination of Daniels wrapped up this week, Trump’s defense lawyers argued that the former porn star was lying and using the encounter to sell merchandise. Fallon joked Trump might feel self-conscious thanks to the accusation.

In his Trump voice, Fallon responded, “This also feels like a shot at me too.”

The “Tonight Show” host also brought up reports that if Trump were to go to jail for violating the judge’s gag order, he’d likely only be behind bars for a couple hours behind the courtroom.

“In other words, Trump would be the first former president to be given a time out,” Fallon joked, alluding to the president’s at-times childlike temperament. “And if that doesn’t work ,they’re going to take away his iPad, and no dessert for a week.”

Fallon’s jokes about the Disney/WBD streaming bundle came after reports of that package coming this summer. When asked about the push for the bundle, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said it offered the best deal for the whole family.

“This allows us to come back. When you see that package together, you have the greatest offering of kids and family content, the greatest offering of adult fare, the greatest offering of scripted and non-scripted content,” Zaslav said.

Watch the whole “Tonight Show” monologue above for more, including a surprise cameo from Maya Rudolph ahead of her “SNL” hosting duties Saturday.