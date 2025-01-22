Fallon Imagines Trump’s ‘Packed’ First Week To-Do List in Song: ‘Note to Self: Learn VP’s Name’ | Video

“Sunday: save TikTok. Monday: start job. Tuesday: watch TikTok. Wednesday: back to job,” Fallon says poetically

Jimmy Fallon caught viewers up on everything he imagines President Donald Trump has in store for his first week back in the Oval Office, including memorizing the vice president’s name.

“It’s officially Trump’s first week back in office and he already has a packed schedule. It’s a lot to take in, but here, I’ll catch you up,” Fallon said before the show cut to what looked like a pre-recorded segment.

Check out the clip below.

“Sunday: save TikTok. Monday: start job. Tuesday: watch TikTok. Wednesday: back to job. Thursday meetings: give some orders,” Fallon said on beat. “Tell his staff: make meetings shorter. Friday: talk about the border. Yell ‘fake news’ at the reporters. Work, then golf, then jump on plane. Note self: Learn VP’s name. Work, then golf, make [Donald Trump] junior caddy, call to Fox News, call to Vlady.”

He continued: “Hire, then fire, then invade Canada — way too cold, trade it for Panama. Hire, then fire, then invade Greenland — boring, trade it for New Zealand. Golf, work, golf, 1o, on a roll, work, golf, work, TikTok scroll. First week over: thank the nation. Second week: time for vacation.”

While it’s all for laughs, Trump actually has made a lot of executive decisions in his first week as president, including declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and temporarily suspending U.S. Refugee Admissions Program resettlements, withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as a signing off on an order that makes it a policy to recognize only two sexes — male and female — on official documents.

Trump officially started the first day of his second term on Monday.

