Jimmy Fallon Says John Wilkes Booth Would Object to Trump Thinking He’s ‘Treated Worse’ Than Any Past President | Video

“When you think of the fake things, nobody’s been treated like Trump in terms of badly,” the former president once again argues

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon joked that the murderer of former president Abraham Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth, would have a lot to say about Donald Trump’s recent claim that he’s been treated the worst compared to other past commanders-in-chief.

After joking about TikTok’s potential ban and former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin putting together an investor group to buy the Chinese-owned social media app, Fallon threw a comedic jab about Trump into Thursday’s monologue.

“In a new interview, former president Donald Trump complained about how he’s been treated compared to other presidents,” Fallon explained. “Nobody’s been treated like Trump in terms of badly, and Trump should be treated in terms of goodly. He said no president’s been treated worse. Even John Wilkes Booth is like, ‘Hold on, come on. Come on.’”

Booth, an American stage actor assassinated Lincoln at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865. Fallon’s gag was in response to Trump’s complaints to Newsmax’s Greg Kelly during their Wednesday interview.

“I was always told that Andrew Jackson was treated the absolute worst. I heard Abraham Lincoln was second. I don’t care,” Trump said. “Andrew Jackson or anybody else. Nobody, when you think of the fake things, nobody’s been treated like Trump in terms of badly.”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.

