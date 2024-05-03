Jimmy Fallon joked that Donald Trump’s short attention span has led to him passing notes to to his lawyers during his hush-money trial.

“After taking a day off, former President Trump’s hush-money trial resumed today, and during the proceedings he apparently keeps passing handwritten notes to his lawyers,” Fallon said in his opening monologue for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night.

“Well, we actually have a few right here, and they’re pretty interesting,” Fallon said before throwing to several graphics of fake handwritten Trump notes.

“For instance, this one says, ‘Does Uber Eats deliver to court?’” Fallon began.

“This next one says, ‘Are you best friend? Check yes or no.’ I mean, pay attention,” Fallon exclaimed.

Fallon’s last gag was targeted at Trump’s love of diet Coca-Colas. With no food or drink allowed in the courtroom, there’s speculation that Trump is struggling to stay awake as a result of not having his usual 12 Diet Cokes a day.

“This one says, ‘Don’t tell anyone, but I got a 16-ounce bottle of Diet Coke in my tie,’” Fallon said, concluding the bit with a reference to Trump’s famously overly long ties.

Trump’s trial has fallen into the hands of late-night talk show hosts since it started on April 22. Fallon previously roasted Trump for napping in court, which the former president has denied.

“I read that in an effort to stop Trump from falling asleep in court, his lawyers have been giving him a number of different devices. A number of devices? So far, the only thing that can keep him awake is an iPad playing ‘Bluey,’” he joked on Wednesday night’s episode.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon deliver his full monologue in the video above.