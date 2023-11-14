When you pass a giant set of playable piano keys on the floor of a toy store, you don’t pass up the opportunity to recreate a certain movie scene — especially if you’re Jimmy Fallon and Dwayne Johnson. That’s exactly what the duo did this week.

Prior to appearing on “The Tonight Show” on Monday, Johnson hit up famed toy store FAO Schawrz with Fallon, to play some pranks on shoppers. The two hid behind what customers were told was a giant robot, asking them questions. Eventually, the men would pop out and surprise the customers, taking photos and, occasionally, explaining who they were (she was a very little girl, don’t worry).

At the end of the segment, Fallon and Johnson found their way over to the floor piano, and naturally, they immediately started a duet of “Heart and Soul.” Fans will, of course, remember this as the song Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia played in “Big.”

You can watch the original scene in the video below.

Sadly, Fallon and Johnson did not take on “Chopsticks” after their rendition of “Heart and Soul” — but Johnson did go ahead and pay for the gifts that people in the store were buying, touting the new debit card he just launched.

You can watch Fallon and Johnson have their “Big” moment in the video above.