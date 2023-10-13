Among the many big names at the premiere of the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film was none other than Beyoncé, prompting fans of both pop queens to go feral. With two huge stars in one place though, Jimmy Fallon has a suspicion that Adele was named the “designated survivor” of the night.

For those unfamiliar, “designated survivor” is a real duty in the United States. During any event where multiple major government officials will be in attendance, like a State of the Union or presidential inauguration, one person in the presidential line of succession does not attend, and instead stays at an undisclosed secure location. The concept was even turned into a TV series in 2016, starring Kiefer Sutherland.

“That’s right, Taylor and Beyonce were at the premiere, while Adele stayed in Vegas as the designated survivor,” Fallon joked. “We need to have someone safe at all times.”

The NBC host once again leaned heavily on Taylor Swift for his monologue on Thursday night, even running down “The News (Taylor’s Version).” This mostly just meant using her song titles to make puns, with punchlines about Matt Gaetz’s “Reputation” and the “Blank Space” that is currently the House Speakership.

On Tuesday night, Fallon joked that the movie version of the tour will likely be so popular that it’ll end up going on a tour of its own.

“The movie’s so popular that they’re going to have to start showing it in stadiums, and it’s going to be called ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Movie: The Tour,’” he said.

You can watch Fallon’s monologue in the video above.