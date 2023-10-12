Fallon Says the Taylor Swift Movie Is So Popular It’ll Air in Stadiums, Calling It ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Movie: The Tour’ (Video)

Following the news that dancing and singing will be allowed at screenings of the Taylor Swift movie, Jimmy Fallon has a pitch for the next iteration of Swift’s Eras Tour.

“The movie’s so popular that they’re going to have to start showing it in stadiums, and it’s going to be called ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Movie: The Tour,’” the “Tonight Show” host said during his opening monologue Wednesday night.

He also noted that Swift is so powerful that “she can get people to a mall.”

“At this point the United States is essentially a Taylor Swift-based economy,” Fallon joked.

Fallon didn’t stop there with the Swift jokes. He concluded his opening monologue with an iteration of Swap Quiz. “The Tonight Show” team asked father and daughter duos around 30 Rockefeller questions about Taylor Swift and her latest love interest, Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. The catch was the fathers were asked about the pop star, and the daughters were asked about the tight end. Cue middle-aged men confidently answering that Swift released a song called “Cruel Intentions” and young women claiming that the Chiefs quarterback is Gage Gatlinburg.

Wednesday marked the premiere of “The Eras Tour” in theaters, a movie that’s been called “almost too much of a good thing” and “a joyful encounter full of love.” Directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Swift, the concert film documents the 2023-2024 Eras Tour. The movie runs for two hours and forty-eight minutes, roughly an hour shorter than the actual concert.

Prior to its premiere, “The Eras Tour” secured over $100 million in pre-sales, making it the most profitable concert film of all time. The movie symbolizes an major shift in the film industry. After negotiations with several major film studios fell through, Swift brokered an unprecedented distribution agreement with AMC and Cinemark. It’s a move that could inspire more movies to be distributed in theaters without studio involvement.