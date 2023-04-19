Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement in their $1.6 billion lawsuit on Tuesday, just hours before the trial was supposed to begin. But according to Jimmy Fallon, the settlement wasn’t the biggest sign that Fox was “stressed” about the case.

Dominion settled for the suit against Fox News for $787.5 million, almost exactly half of what they were suing for, and an admission of making “false” claims on-air from the network. In the end, Fox didn’t apologize for the claims, and didn’t actually admit to knowingly lying to their viewers, but said, “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.” (The statement drew wide criticism, including from anchors like Anderson Cooper.)

But, during Tuesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show” on NBC, Fallon joked that there was a different indicator that Fox was worried about which way a jury would go.

“You could tell Fox was stressed about the trial, because they spent the day chugging Bud Light,” Fallon joked.

The late night host was, of course, poking fun at the backlash that came when Bud Light ran a social media sponsorship campaign with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Fox host Greg Gutfeld was among those who criticized Anheuser-Busch for partnering with the talent.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.