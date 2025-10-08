Jimmy Fallon Hopes Audience Will Come to Taping for Him Soon, After Back-to-Back Taylor Swift and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon and “The Tonight Show” have had a pretty huge week when it comes to guests for the show. But now, the NBC host is hoping that audiences will come for him, instead of his guests.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon followed his typical routine of announcing his guests for the evening, which included Jennifer Lopez, Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami. The latter three are the singing voices for girl group HUNTR/X in “KPop Demon Hunters.” Then, he immediately noted how strong a week he’s had.

“What a week it’s been so far. We had Taylor Swift here yesterday, we have JLo and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ today,” he recapped, to massive cheers from the audience. “Maybe tomorrow will be the day people are here to see me.”

Indeed, Swift appeared on the show on Monday to promote her new album “The Life of a Showgirl.” During her interview, the singer dug in on how it all came together and how she thought up the lyrics — though she definitely started blushing when she talked about the double entendre of “Wood.”

Jennifer Lopez was on the show on Tuesday to promote her new film from Lionsgate, “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” which hits theaters on Friday.

Meanwhile, the “KPop Demon Hunters” singers performed their hit song “Golden,” marking the first live, televised performance of the song in full, after they made a surprise appearance on “SNL” last week. Fallon then surprised the women with the news that the album has officially gone platinum.

It marks just the latest achievement for the Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation film, after shattering records on the Billboard charts.